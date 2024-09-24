Georgina Rodriguez Spotted at Disneyland Paris

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Saudi-based Spanish model and reality TV star Georgina Rodriguez and her kids were spotted in Disneyland Paris whilst filming her hit reality TV show Soy Georgina. Seven hours of jet setting from Rodriguez’s new home in Riyadh, Disneyland Paris is an escape for all ages featuring Cristano Jr., fourteen years old, the twins Eva Maria and Mateo, seven years old, and Alana Martina, 6 years old.



Accommodated at Disneyland Hotel’s Rapunzel Suite, Rodriguez was spotted enjoying an exciting day exploring different attractions, from hopping on thrilling rides and attractions, meeting her kid’s favorite Disney Characters and dining at the park’s wide array of restaurants and food stops.





