Parlour Boutique Brings A Taste Of Paris To Dubai With A New All-Day Breakfast Menu

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The charming streets of Paris may be thousands of miles away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai, but thanks to Parlour Boutique, the essence of the picturesque city is closer to home than ever. Now, you can start your day with a petit djeuner in true French with Parlour Boutique's exciting new breakfast menu, served all day from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Located in the heart of Dubai at One Central, World Trade Centre - Parlour Boutique offers a perfect blend of Parisian elegance and contemporary flair, making it the ideal destination to indulge in breakfast any time of the day. From light and airy croissants to rich, savory dishes, every bite transports you dans les rues de Paris, evoking the warmth and charm of a French morning. Whether dining on the sun-drenched al fresco terrace or relaxing in the stylish yet laid-back interiors, guests are invited to savor exquisite breakfast creations.

The Hong Kong French Toast, made with fluffy brioche, black tea butter, honey pops, and black sesame anglaise, brings a delightful fusion of Asian and French flavors. The Parlour Benedict, a twist on the classic, features poached eggs served atop a buttery croissant, enhanced with shallots confit, creamy brie, spinach, and a velvety hollandaise sauce, offering a true indulgence that lingers on the palate. For those seeking something savory, the Croque Truffle pairs perfectly with the relaxed elegance of Parlour's atmosphere. Sourdough is topped with truffle scrambled eggs, parmesan, Emmental cheese, and mixed greens, finished with the subtle richness of truffle oil.

For guests with a sweet tooth, the French Toast is an irresistible option. Custard, berries, Chantilly cream, and maple syrup come together in perfect harmony for a morning treat that feels like a dessert. Another sweet offering, the delicate Lace Pancakes, combines vanilla pastry cream with berry compote and mixed berries for a refined, Parisian-style breakfast. To complement the flavors of this all-day breakfast, Parlour Boutique offers a specially crafted coffee experience. Each cup of their signature coffee is brewed to perfection, inviting guests to sip and savor the richness of freshly roasted beans. Whether you prefer a smooth caf au lait or a robust espresso, the caf's coffee bar ensures every cup is a true Parisian delight.

Parlour Boutique's all-day breakfast menu brings a touch of French sophistication to Dubai, offering a perfect escape from the city's fast-paced energy. Take a moment to bask in the morning light, enjoy a croissant and a fresh coffee, and let yourself be whisked away to Paris with every bite.