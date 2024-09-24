GROHE's Phantom Black Sets New Benchmark In The Bathroom Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 24, 2024: GROHE, a leading global luxury brand for bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has introduced industry's first darkest black collection -The Phantom Black, which is part of its popular Essence range. This elegant collection was launched Pan India on September 20, with special preview at GROHE's experience centers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Phantom Black combines elegance and sophistication, designed to leave a lasting impression in modern bathrooms. The launch event attracted a distinguished audience from the architectural, design & trade community, highlighting the collection's appeal and significance in contemporary design.



GROHE's Phantom Black represents a significant evolution in design philosophy, acknowledging a notable market shift from the traditional chrome finishes to the sophisticated allure of solid dark black. This recent addition by GROHE not only reflects changing consumer preferences but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of modern bathroom spaces.



The GROHE Phantom Black collection is distinguished by its innovative lacquer technology, providing exceptional durability to its finish. Resistant to scratches, fading, and corrosion, the smooth matte texture radiates luxury while enhancing the beauty of any bathroom. A standout feature is its ability to repel fingerprints, water spots, and stains, ensuring easy maintenance and a consistently clean appearance. Versatility and elegance define the collection, as its sophisticated finish complements a wide range of interior styles-from contemporary to industrial-making it an ideal choice for both designers and homeowners alike.



GROHE is expanding its design horizons by closely monitoring market insights and evolving consumer preferences. The introduction of Phantom Black, following the successful Matte Black range, demonstrates GROHE's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that resonate with today's design-savvy customers. By offering a curated palette of colors and finishes, GROHE empowers consumers to create personalized bathroom spaces that reflect their individuality. This strategic focus not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also ensures that products are durable and easy to maintain, aligning with the practical needs of modern living. Through this approach, GROHE continues to redefine luxury in bathroom design while addressing the diverse aspirations of its clientele.



Priya Rustogi, the leader at LWT India and Subcon said," The Indian market is evolving like never before, with consumers increasingly seeking innovative designs and fresh colors like Phantom Black that reflect their individuality and contemporary lifestyles. This shift highlights a desire for bold expressions that transform spaces into personal statements."



Phantom Black is now available across cities through our extensive retail and dealer network, ensuring that consumers can easily access this sophisticated finish wherever they are.





