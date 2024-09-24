AZAL Cancels Flights To Israel Amid Security Concerns
9/24/2024 5:19:41 AM
Azerbaijan's national airline, AZAL, has announced the
cancellation of flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv)
due to recent developments in Israel and heightened security
due to recent developments in Israel and heightened security
Airlines' press service
Passengers holding tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can request a
full refund or rebook their tickets for another flight without
incurring any charges.
The airline will provide updates regarding the resumption of
flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv route as the situation evolves and
will promptly inform passengers of any changes.
For the latest information, travelers are encouraged to reach
out to the AZAL Call Centre at [email protected] .
AZAL reiterates that ensuring the safety of flights and
passengers remains its highest priority.
