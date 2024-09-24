عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AZAL Cancels Flights To Israel Amid Security Concerns

AZAL Cancels Flights To Israel Amid Security Concerns


9/24/2024 5:19:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's national airline, AZAL, has announced the cancellation of flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) due to recent developments in Israel and heightened security concerns, Azernews reports citing, Azerbaijan Airlines' press service

Passengers holding tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can request a full refund or rebook their tickets for another flight without incurring any charges.

The airline will provide updates regarding the resumption of flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv route as the situation evolves and will promptly inform passengers of any changes.

For the latest information, travelers are encouraged to reach out to the AZAL Call Centre at [email protected] .

AZAL reiterates that ensuring the safety of flights and passengers remains its highest priority.

MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108707983


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search