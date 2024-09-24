GCC Chief Affirms Commitment To Sustainable Development, Enhancing International Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi emphasized the significance of the Future Summit to face the current global challenges and called for strengthening international cooperation to achieve sustainable peace and development.

This came in a statement during Al-Budaiwi's speech at the Future Summit on Monday, at the UN headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Al-Budaiwi stated that the summit provided an opportunity to reaffirm shared principle and promote effective multilateral action, especially in light of the challenges impacting global sustainable development.

He noted that international indicator show a slowdown in the progress of sustainable development goals, with more than 30 percent of them having seen little advancement.

The Secretary General highlighted that the GCC countries have made sustainable development a top priority through national visions and joint Gulf initiatives, reflecting the GCC's commitment to implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, the Paris Agreement, and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda.

Al-Budaiwi also underscored the developmental role of GCC countries through international partnerships and their provision of humanitarian aid to more than 90 countries worldwide.

He reaffirmed the GCC's support for the principles of promoting international peace and security as outlined in the Charter of the Future and the Council's commitment to resolving disputes peacefully and respecting the sovereignty of countries.

He also stressed the need for a just solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Al-Budaiwi called for strengthening the international system to meet the needs of current and future generations, urging collective efforts to keep pace with global developments and ensure these needs were met.

The Secretary General pointed to the alignment between the GCC and the Charter of the Future on matters of security and peace, citing the recent launch of the GCC's vision for regional security, which aims to achieve international peace and stability.

Al-Budaiwi concluded his speech by reaffirming the GCC's commitment to continuing its efforts to support stability and sustainable development in the region and globally, expressing the council's readiness to collaborate with all parties to implement the outcomes of the Future Summit. (end)

ast













MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108707930