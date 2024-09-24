Shura Speaker Meets Palestinian, Tunisian Envoys

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the State of Qatar H E Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab (pictured) and Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the State of Qatar H E Farhad Khalif, separately. During the two meetings, relations between Qatar and Palestine and Tunisia were reviewed, especially those related to parliamentary relations, and ways to enhance and develop them.