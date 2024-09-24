'Deep Sense Of Hurt': Bangladesh Issues Protest Note Against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Unacceptable' Remarks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladesh news: The neighbouring country's on Monday lodged a protest note against Union Home Amit Shah, claiming that his recent comments at a rally in Jharkhand were“unacceptable”.

Bangladesh's of Foreign Affairs took to its official account on to announce that it had handed over the protest note to India's Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka.

Last week, Amit Shah visited Jharkhand to address a rally ahead of the General Assembly 2024. While addressing a rally at the Sahibganj district of the state, he said“Will hang every Bangladeshi infiltrator upside down to give them a lesson,” and appealed to the people to let“ BJP form the government.”

Bangladesh urged the Indian government to caution its political leaders against making such“objectionable and unacceptable” statements.

"The ministry also emphasised that such remarks, coming from responsible positions against the nationals of a neighbouring country, undermine the spirit of mutual respect and understanding between two friendly countries,"

the Dhaka Tribune reported.

'Deep sense of hurt'

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has further expressed its 'deep sense of hurt' and 'extreme displeasure' at Amit Shah's remarks.

“Through the protest note handed over today to the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Ministry conveyed its serious reservation, deep sense of hurt and extreme displeasure and called upon the Government of India to advise the political leaders to refrain from making such objectionable and unacceptable remarks,” according to a statement from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry .

Amit Shah had also hit out at the Jharkhand government for "patronising" Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. He said that they were marrying "our daughters which won't be tolerated."The BJP believes in the politics of justice and not of caste, creed or religion, Shah said.