Maldives, India Resume Talks On Establishing Consulate In Addu City

Male, September 22: Talks have resumed to establish an Indian Consulate in Addu City, it has been reported by local sources.

While no side has officially announced the renewed talks, initial efforts had begun during the Ibrahim Mohamed Solih administration but remained stalled.

According to Adhadhu News, reliable sources have confirmed that India, if allowed to set up a mission at Addu, is also ready to reciprocate by hosting an additional Maldivian consulate in India. India currently hosts a Maldivian High Commission in New Delhi and a Maldives Consulate in Trivandrum.

While India's cabinet had earlier approved the proposed diplomatic mission at Addu City, the Maldives' administration at the time had not moved forward with any such practical implementation, as the main opposition coalition of the Progressive Party of the Maldives and the People's National Congress (PPM/PNC), voiced their opposition - a 'Save Addu' campaign was also launched protesting the possible move.

Notably, some of the leading voices of dissent towards establishing an Indian mission in Addu currently occupy key positions in the Mohamed Muizzu cabinet.

However, India recently rolled over the US$50 million (approximately MVR 771 million) owed to it by the Maldives for an additional year. Meanwhile, with Uthuruthilafalhu being leased to a Chinese company for agricultural use, this has become a point of contention in discussions between the Maldives and India, Adhadhu reported.

Although Muizzu won the presidency primarily by utilising sentiments flowing from the PPM/PNC-led 'India Out' campaign, the administration's tone seems to have softened of late, and even reversed, on the issue, as the Maldives appears to be actively engaged in strengthening relations with India - especially with Muizzu now scheduled to pay an official visit to India in the coming weeks.

The Indian government has largely, especially in public, remained mum and above the fray on the political rhetoric coming out of the Maldives leading up to and immediately after the 2023 Presidential Elections.

