Wrena, LLC Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy To Pursue Sale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrena, LLC, a leading full-service automotive supplier of stamped structural, tubular components, assemblies, and fine blank components, today announced that it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to pursue a sale of the company's assets. The decision aims to facilitate a sale process that will maximize value for stakeholders and ensure the continued of high-quality products to Wrena's customers.

The company has faced significant challenges due to rising costs, an isolated warranty claim that resulted in a significant judgment, and other market pressures, which prompted the decision to restructure through a court-supervised sale process.

"After consideration of available options, we have determined that the sale of our business through a Chapter 11 process is the best path forward," said Wrena's Chief Restructuring Officer,

Scott

Eisenberg. "This process will allow us to continue operations, preserve jobs, and position the company for future success under new ownership."

To support ongoing operations during the sale process, Wrena has secured the use of cash collateral and debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, subject to court approval. The company anticipates that the cash collateral usage and DIP financing will allow it to continue operating without

interruption,

including paying

employees,

meeting customer

demands,

and

fulfilling

its post-bankruptcy obligations to suppliers.

The

company's

legal

advisors

are

Wolfson

Bolton Kochis

PLLC

(Scott A.

Wolfson

and

Anthony J. Kochis),

financial

advisors DWH (Heather

Gardner and

Ryan

Seely), and

investment

banker Cascade Partners (Matthew Miller, Shareef Simaika, Bob Carey).

For

more

information

about

the

bankruptcy

filing

and

sale

process,

please visit

or contact Scott Eisenberg, CRO.

SOURCE Wolfson Bolton Kochis PLLC

