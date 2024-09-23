Linyi Lanshan: National Style Performances Lead A New Wave Of Consumption

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) As night falls, the is boundless. At the intangible cultural heritage on the riverbank, national style dances showcase the charm of Xizhi; on the river, elegant boat seats offer views of the beautiful Wei and Jin dynasties reflected in the tranquil waters. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, the“New Langya” night district in Lanshan District, Linyi City, Shandong, launched a series of vibrant cultural activities, including a Moon Worship Ceremony, Hanfu parades, and Zhuge markets, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a“time travel” experience through ancient and modern eras, enjoying the night views of Langya and feeling the charm of Yimeng.







“Wearing Hanfu while taking a boat to admire the moon and watching the country's first water night show themed on Dongyi and Wei-Jin culture, 'Night Painting Langya,' truly felt like a 'time travel' experience,” remarked visitor Liu Yancai. This year, the“New Langya” night district has welcomed over 10 million visitors.







In the landmark Shusheng Pavilion in Linyi, an innovative immersive game-drama titled“Langya Wind and Cloud” breaks the traditional viewing relationship of theaters, guiding visitors into the“Langya World” of the Wei and Jin dynasties through role-playing experiences.“The dissemination of traditional culture requires not only exquisite visual effects but also consumer immersion and personal participation. Therefore, 'Langya Wind and Cloud' combines performance, gaming, and cultural creativity, allowing visitors to influence the plot development and gain a richer cultural experience,” explained Li Keping, the project manager of the immersive game-drama.







On September 4, the 20th Linyi Shusheng Cultural Festival opened, featuring 28 activities across four major sections: art exhibitions, cultural studies, cultural creativity transactions, and cultural benefits for the public. In the“New Langya” night district, calligraphy enthusiasts practiced their art in front of a giant moon model, inscribing and painting on traditional paper fans, creating a city of calligraphy steeped in poetry and the aroma of ink.“Traditional viewing modes have become less impactful for visitors. We integrate elements of traditional culture and unique customs into markets and districts, enhancing immersive cultural consumption and attracting more young people,” said Liu Zhengxing, Deputy Director of the Lanshan District Culture and Tourism Bureau.