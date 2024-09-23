PL Beverage: Pioneering Private Label Beverage Solutions From Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PL Beverage, a leading private label filling and service company, specializes in beverage development and production for cans, delivering exceptional quality and flexibility to its diverse clientele. With a commitment to excellence since its establishment in 2007, PL Beverage operates under three core principles: innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.Headquartered in Germany (sales distribution office in Switzerland), PL Beverage boasts a production capacity of over 250 million fills per year, providing a wide range of can sizes and PET water bottles, all under private labels: private label vitamin water , private label sports drinks , private label energy drink and more! The company employs state-of-the-art facilities equipped with high-tech pressurized tanks, CIP mixing systems, and tunnel pasteurization techniques. This ensures that every beverage is crafted to meet the highest standards, from carbonation levels to the precise balance of flavors.The unique, customer-driven approach at PL Beverage allows for unmatched flexibility in service. Whether catering to beverage innovators seeking lab support and small run options or large enterprises in need of cost-efficient co-packing services, PL Beverage tailors solutions to meet individual requirements.PL Beverage's facility uses only high-quality water sourced from its own supply, located centrally in Germany. This commitment to quality is complemented by an advanced laboratory, ensuring rigorous monitoring of every product throughout the filling process.Some impressive facts about PL Beverage include:Over 250 million cans produced annually15+ different can sizes availableA satisfied customer base of over 1,000 clientsDelivery to multiple continentsThe company's dedication to quality has established it as a trusted partner in the beverage industry. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions, PL Beverage continues to thrive in the competitive landscape of beverage production.For more information about PL Beverage and its offerings, please visit

