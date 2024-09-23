Head of Boeing’s defense unit departs company

(MENAFN) Ted Colbert, the head of Boeing’s defense unit, is leaving the company effective immediately, as announced by CEO Kelly Ortberg, marking Ortberg's first significant executive change since he assumed leadership in early August.



“In this critical moment, our focus is on regaining the trust of our customers and meeting the high standards they expect from us to support their essential missions globally,” Ortberg stated in a staff memo on Friday. “By collaborating, we can enhance our performance and fulfill our commitments.”



Ortberg expressed gratitude to Colbert for his 15 years of service at Boeing and announced that the unit’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve Parker, will lead the division until Colbert’s successor is appointed.



Boeing’s defense, space, and security unit accounted for nearly 40 percent of the company's revenue in the first half of this year, but has faced challenges with production issues and cost overruns, particularly with the new 747s designated for Air Force One.



In the space sector, Boeing’s Starliner will return without the NASA astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station in June; instead, they will return on SpaceX’s Crew-9 vehicle, as reported by NASA last month. Colbert did not respond immediately to CNBC’s request for comment.

