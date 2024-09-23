Secure Exchange Solutions Directtrust® Accreditations Reinforce Commitment To Industry Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rigorous evaluation certifies the superior quality of information exchange and the highest standards of privacy and security.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), a Centauri Health Solutions company and leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange technologies, announced today it achieved full re-accreditation through DirectTrust® accreditation for Health Information Service Providers (HISP), Certificate Authority (CA), Registration Authority (RA), and HIPAA Privacy and Security. DirectTrust accreditation is the gold standard in the industry, recognizing organizations that have exemplified excellence in HIPAA, privacy, and security compliance standards while meeting rigorous policy requirements.

"DirectTrust HISP, CA, RA, and HIPAA Privacy and Security accreditations ensure that an organization has established and upheld a superior level of trust for its stakeholders," said

Lee Barrett, Commission Executive Director, DirectTrust. "Attaining these accreditations demonstrates Secure Exchange Solutions' full commitment to maintaining the highest standards in privacy, security, and operational efficiency when it comes to the secure exchange of health information."

DirectTrust's accreditation and certification programs are governed by the organization's Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) and set the foundational requirements for measuring an organization's ability to meet/align with federal and state healthcare reform mandates such as HIPAA/HITECH, 21st Century Cures Act, TEFCA and more. In addition, these programs ensure that healthcare organizations meet or exceed digital identity guidelines like NIST SP 800-63 across the areas of trust, privacy, security, cybersecurity, breach handling, confidentiality, best practices, procedures and assets.

As a founding DirectTrust member, SES leverages the Direct Standard® to facilitate HIPAA-compliant clinical data exchange for more than 486,000 subscribers, supporting over 127,000 provider organizations and 1,500 hospitals and health systems nationwide.

"The DirectTrust re-accreditation

reaffirms our commitment to excellence in safeguarding trusted healthcare information exchange," said Adam Apatoff, Chief Legal Officer. "As an interoperability leader, we meet the highest standards for trust, security, and privacy, all critical to healthcare and essential to accelerating network growth and use case innovation."

SES Direct includes access to an integrated HISP, Registration Authority, and Certificate Authority.

It is a core component of the broader SES clinical exchange platform, an innovative solution suite that optimizes patient care coordination, referrals, and health event monitoring while supporting nationwide healthcare information sharing.

SES drives healthcare innovation through collaborative partnerships that empower providers with essential solutions and information for optimal patient care. SES will showcase innovative use cases that demonstrate the value of Direct Secure Messaging for early detection and timely interventions for complex chronic conditions, such as chronic kidney disease and diabetic retinopathy, during the 2024 DirectTrust Annual Conference , September 22-25

in St. Louis, Missouri.

To learn more about DirectTrust, please visit DirectTrust .

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions company, sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI/NLP powered clinical data analysis and review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Secure Exchange Solutions

