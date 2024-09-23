WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Western Copper and Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) welcomes the recent announcement by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan"), conditionally approving C$40 million in funding to undertake pre-feasibility activities to advance a high-voltage transmission line connecting the Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia. This funding would be provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF").

The announcement was made on September 20, 2024, by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon.

The government announcement stresses the importance of investments in critical minerals infrastructure to enable Canada to seize the generational opportunity to transition to a low-carbon economy and capitalize on the country's rich mineral resources.

As discussions around the grid connection evolve, the Casino Copper-Gold Project's ("Casino" or the "Project") future energy demand could play an important role in shaping strategic investments that enhance connectivity, providing lasting benefits for the Yukon and its communities.

Sandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This is a meaningful step toward advancing much-needed energy infrastructure in the Yukon, with potential to support Canada's broader focus on improving the environmental performance and sustainability of critical mineral development.

While Casino's feasibility study demonstrates a highly viable project using liquefied natural gas power, a potential future pathway to hydro grid power would be transformative, allowing the Project's critical minerals to be produced while minimizing its carbon footprint."

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.



The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh

Chief Executive Officer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation

