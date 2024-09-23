Azerbaijan's Tourism Experience Presented At G20 Event Held In Brazil
A delegation led by Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism
Agency, participated in the G20 tourism Ministers' Meeting and the
4th session of the Tourism Working Group held in Belém, Brazil,
from September 19 to 21, Azernews reports.
F. Nagiyev delivered a speech at the event, informing the
audience about the inclusion of tourism in the thematic agenda for
the first time in COP history, within the framework of the 29th
session of the UN Climate Change conference (COP29) to be held in
Baku from November 11 to 22. This inclusion is a result of the
cooperation between the COP29 Presidency, the State Tourism Agency,
and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). He also provided
details on the planned Tourism Ministers' Meeting and related
thematic events on November 20. F. Nagiyev invited the G20 tourism
ministers to Baku and emphasized the importance of the "Declaration
on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism," which is expected to be
adopted during COP29.
In his speech, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili
highlighted the significance of this initiative, marking the first
time the tourism sector has been addressed in COP history. He
stressed its importance for the tourism sectors of G20 and other
countries, calling for support for the initiative.
During the UNWTO Sustainability Forum, organized as part of the
event, Kenan Gasimov, Head of the Agency's Office, participated in
a dialogue dedicated to the development of sustainable tourism. He
emphasized the contributions that tourism can make in the fight
against global climate change and the importance of sustainable
tourism. He also informed participants about Azerbaijan's
experience, existing opportunities, and challenges in the field of
sustainable tourism.
Bilateral meetings were held during the G20 Tourism Ministers'
Meeting with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Spain's
Minister of Industry and Tourism Jordi Hereu Boher, Brazil's
Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino, Italy's Minister of Tourism
Daniela Santanchè, China's Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism
Zhang Zheng, and Czech Republic's Deputy Minister for Regional
Development Jan Fluxa. Additionally, F. Nagiyev participated in a
trilateral meeting with Brazil's Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino
and the UAE's Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri. In
these meetings, F. Nagiyev provided further details on the "Tourism
Day" events within COP29 and invited his counterparts to the First
Meeting of Tourism Ministers on November 20.
A stand dedicated to COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, was set up at
the event venue. Visitors were informed about the COP29 and the
Tourism Day events.
