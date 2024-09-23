Azerbaijan's Tourism Experience Presented At G20 Event Held In Brazil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A delegation led by Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, participated in the G20 Ministers' Meeting and the 4th session of the Tourism Working Group held in Belém, Brazil, from September 19 to 21, Azernews reports.

F. Nagiyev delivered a speech at the event, informing the audience about the inclusion of tourism in the thematic agenda for the first time in COP history, within the framework of the 29th session of the UN Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku from November 11 to 22. This inclusion is a result of the cooperation between the COP29 Presidency, the State Tourism Agency, and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). He also provided details on the planned Tourism Ministers' Meeting and related thematic events on November 20. F. Nagiyev invited the G20 tourism ministers to Baku and emphasized the importance of the "Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism," which is expected to be adopted during COP29.

In his speech, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili highlighted the significance of this initiative, marking the first time the tourism sector has been addressed in COP history. He stressed its importance for the tourism sectors of G20 and other countries, calling for support for the initiative.

During the UNWTO Sustainability Forum, organized as part of the event, Kenan Gasimov, Head of the Agency's Office, participated in a dialogue dedicated to the development of sustainable tourism. He emphasized the contributions that tourism can make in the fight against global climate change and the importance of sustainable tourism. He also informed participants about Azerbaijan's experience, existing opportunities, and challenges in the field of sustainable tourism.

Bilateral meetings were held during the G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Spain's Minister of Industry and Tourism Jordi Hereu Boher, Brazil's Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino, Italy's Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, China's Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism Zhang Zheng, and Czech Republic's Deputy Minister for Regional Development Jan Fluxa. Additionally, F. Nagiyev participated in a trilateral meeting with Brazil's Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino and the UAE's Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri. In these meetings, F. Nagiyev provided further details on the "Tourism Day" events within COP29 and invited his counterparts to the First Meeting of Tourism Ministers on November 20.

A stand dedicated to COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, was set up at the event venue. Visitors were informed about the COP29 and the Tourism Day events.