The Oncare Alliance And Willowglade Technologies Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Partnership aims to further enable data-based projects, improve patient engagement and communication, and accelerate practice enhancement strategies.

- Sibel Blau, MD, President/CEO, ONCare Alliance. LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the robust foundation of the National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) and the Quality Clinical Cancer Associates (QCCA), the newly formed ONCare Alliance 's central mission is to harness data-driven insights, improve clinical operations by implementing best practices, support patient service improvements and provide collaboration in research between Member Practices.In support of its overall mission, The ONCare Alliance has partnered with Willowglade Technologies, provider of the“Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM” Platform.For ONCare Member Practices, the "Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM" platform represents a significant leap forward in patient-centered care and will allow patients to view appointment itineraries, complete Smart eForms, Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) and Patient Surveys, view documents and lab results, send secure messages, leverage physician validated triage symptom pathways, and participate in Care Management programs such as PCM - significantly improving ease of communication between patients and providers - all in one place. This industry-leading platform provides a suite of advanced, integrated tools, enabling patients to actively participate in their treatment journey, and most importantly it supports the central mission of The ONCare Alliance."Our partnership with Willowglade Technologies is yet another step forward for the ONCare Alliance to better best practices and empower our membership with the addition of new and innovative technologies. The Platform will not only enhance the experience of a whole patient journey but will create new opportunities to innovate and customize new tools consistent with our persistent growth." Sibel Blau, MD, President/CEO, ONCare Alliance.“I am proud to contribute the COME HOME triage pathways to the practices of ONCare Alliance. This triage system has kept our hospitalization rate very low and improved patients' quality of life. For me that is truly value based care!” Barbara McAneny, MD, Co-Chair, ONCare Alliance.Willowglade Technologies CEO, John Papandrea, commented, "We are honored to partner with the ONCare Alliance and its membership, and to support their overall mission. Our platform's focus on clinical and business operational improvement together patient engagement enhancement aligns seamlessly with the goals of The ONCare Alliance. We believe that empowering patients with access to their health information and facilitating improved communication between providers and patients will lead to better patient experiences and ultimately improved health outcomes."A number of ONCare Member Practices already leverage a variety of modules of the“Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM” Platform and are realizing the benefits of a fully integration patient communication platform.About The ONCare AllianceThe ONCare Alliance is a transformative new entity in Independent Practice Oncology bringing a newly focused energy and commitment to supporting independent practices providing such care, ultimately helping preserve a community oncology force that continues to drive breakthroughs and excellence in cancer care research and treatments.As The ONCare Alliance steps forward on its transformative journey, it invites stakeholders, Member Practices, and communities to collaborate in shaping the future of cancer care. Together with Member Practices, The ONCare Alliance embarks on a mission to redefine possibility, champion innovation, and ultimately, pave the way for a brighter, healthier tomorrow.About Willowglade Technologies:Willowglade Technologies offers a comprehensive platform that consolidates various aspects of the patient journey into a single, user-friendly platform - including the Personal Health Navigator Patient Portal, Itinerary Reminders, Patient Messaging, Smart E-Forms, ePROs, Triage and Communication Center, Oral Oncolytic Adherence monitoring, Telehealth capabilities and more. By providing a seamless experience, the platform improves communication between patients and providers and empowers patients to take an active role in their healthcare, with a view to improving overall patient outcomes. Willowglade's commitment to innovation and a strong focus on being“customer-centric” positions them as a leader in their field. For more information, contact ... or

