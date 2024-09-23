Royal Family Won't Apologise: If Meghan Markle Wants To Be Back, She Has To Meet THIS Condition, Says Expert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle could rejoin the Royal Family under certain conditions, according to Royal expert Tom Quinn. He believes that, for her to return, she would need to live in England and quietly take part in traditional Royal duties.

The author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex could return, but not if she asked too much of the Royal Family.

“I think it's possible that Meghan could return, but I think she would physically have to live in England and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the Royal Family does best,” the author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly told the Express.

However, Quinn also mentioned that Meghan could not return if she expected an apology or demanded major changes from the Royal Family as they were unlikely to agree to such requests.

"I don't think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the Royal Family to completely change. They just can't do it, I just don't think they will," said the Royam Family author, whose last published book was Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family.

Royal Family's olive branch

Meanwhile, the Royal Family has extended what is perceived as an olive branch to the Sussexes. After three years, Buckingham Palace publicly wished Prince Harry on his 40th birthday. Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a message on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter).