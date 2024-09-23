Unions Of Panama Canal Workers Formally Request Inclusion In Social Security Fund (CSS) Talks

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Pictured above center right is Dino Mon, the newly elected head of CSS. A coalition representing more than 9,000 Panama Canal workers has formally requested to be included in the debate on the Social Security Fund (CSS), specifically at the table related to the Disability, Old Age and Death (IVM) program. The request was made through a letter sent by the unions UIM, IAFF Local 13, Union of Pilots, Security Guards, NMU, PAMTC, UCOC and SCPC, who consider that their participation is essential to ensure that the concerns and needs of the Canal workers are taken into account. The letter, dated Wednesday, September 18, states that it is important to include unions in the discussions, given the relevance of the CSS for the general population, especially for those who depend on its services. “We are convinced that the participation of trade unions in this process is essential to ensure that the concerns and needs of our workers are duly considered in the decisions taken,” the document states. The coalition of trade unions believes that their experience and knowledge equip them to provide viable and practical solutions. “Our participation will not only allow our voices to be heard, but will also enrich the discussions with practical proposals based on the knowledge and experience gained,” they added. On Monday, September 16, the two discussion tables were officially set up to carry out an analysis of the proposals from different sectors to address the crisis facing the CSS. A bill is expected to be ready to be submitted to the National Assembly by October 31.

