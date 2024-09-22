Rorix Holdings and Adani Ports Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Revolutionize the Commodities Market Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE, September 20, 2024 — Rorix Holdings (“Rorix”), the Abu Dhabi-based global trade facilitation and finance company, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the UAE-India Business Forum with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited ("Adani Ports"), India’s largest private multi-port operator. This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to integrate advanced technologies into their logistics and trading platforms and create synergies that will transform the commodities market ecosystem.



Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Executive Chairman of Rorix Holdings, stated: “Our partnership with Adani Ports will create an innovative and efficient commodities market ecosystem. By combining our expertise in regulated financial platforms and market infrastructure with Adani Ports' strength in logistics and port management, we aim to revolutionize the way commodities are traded, stored, and managed."



Mr. Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ added: “This partnership represents a unique opportunity to transform the commodities trade landscape. By leveraging next-generation technologies and combining our expertise, we aim to redefine how commodities markets operate. The collaboration between Rorix and Adani Ports is a significant step towards our ambition to become one of the largest integrated transport and logistics infrastructure companies globally, providing comprehensive end-to-end services.”





