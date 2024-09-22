Al Khater Meets Bosnia And Herzegovina's FM
New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina HE Elmedin Konakovic, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to support and develop them, particularly in the Political and economic fields.
They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, along with other topics of mutual interest.
