Azerbaijani Karate Players Earn Gold And Silver Medals At International Competition

9/22/2024 8:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An international karate tournament is being held in Budapest, Hungary, from September 20 to 22, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

On the first day of the tournament, Shalala Rustamova won a gold medal in kata among juniors (14-15 years old), while Ramila Heydarova secured a silver medal among youth (16-17 years old).

It's worth noting that personal kumite competitions began yesterday.

AzerNews

