Azerbaijani Karate Players Earn Gold And Silver Medals At International Competition
Date
9/22/2024 8:09:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An international karate tournament is being held in Budapest,
Hungary, from September 20 to 22, Azernews reports
citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.
On the first day of the tournament, Shalala Rustamova won a gold
medal in kata among juniors (14-15 years old), while Ramila
Heydarova secured a silver medal among youth (16-17 years old).
It's worth noting that personal kumite competitions began
yesterday.
MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108701003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.