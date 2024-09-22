(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prince Al-Numan Gharios El Chemor, head of the world's oldest Christian dynasty, sounds an urgent alarm.



The Middle East may lose its Christian population within 20 years if current trends continue. This Royal leads efforts to support persecuted Christians in the region.



El Chemor, born in Curitiba, Brazil, now heads the Royal House of the Ghassanids . His foundation, "One Voice for Christians," works tirelessly to aid Christians facing discrimination and violence in their ancestral lands.



The prince warns that many Christians in the Middle Eas are treated as second-class citizens, often forced to consider emigration after completing their education.



The Ghassanid dynasty boasts a 1,800-year history, tracing its roots to present-day Yemen. Around 200 AD, they migrated northward, eventually occupying lands in modern-day Lebanon, Syria, and Israel.



As one of the first Arab tribes to embrace Christianity, they maintained their faith despite being surrounded by Muslim territories.



El Chemor's great-grandfather fled to Brazil during the Ottoman Empire's persecution of Christians. The family sold their palace's marble to bribe Ottoman soldiers and escape.



In Brazil, they rebuilt their lives, initially selling door-to-door before establishing successful businesses in Curitiba.







Today, the prince balances his royal duties with humanitarian work. The Ghassanid Royal House, recognized by the UN as a consultative organization, focuses on diplomacy and charitable projects.



El Chemor has met with heads of state and Pope Francis to advocate for Middle Eastern Christians. The prince's efforts extend beyond religious advocacy.



He leads the "World Evolution" initiative, addressing global issues such as hunger, environmental sustainability, and education. His work has earned him recognition from various religious leaders and international organizations.

Brazilian-Born Royal Leads Charge to Preserve Middle Eastern Christianity

El Chemor's commitment to peace extends to his views on regional conflicts. He supports Israel's right to self-defense but urges caution to minimize civilian casualties.



The prince advocates for an independent Palestinian state, believing in the right of both Israelis and Palestinians to have their own territories.



The Ghassanid Royal House operates legally in Lebanon, authorized by presidential decree and the Ministry of Interior.



This recognition allows El Chemor to work more effectively in the region, bridging cultural divides and promoting understanding between different faiths and nationalities.



As the world evolves, so does the role of this unique royal house. El Chemor sees his position as a divine appointment, emphasizing service over power.



He continues to use his influence to support humanitarian causes, preserve Christian heritage in the Middle East, and foster dialogue between cultures.



The story of this Curitiban prince serves as a reminder of the rich tapestry of history and the ongoing challenges faced by religious minorities.



Through his work, El Chemor strives to ensure that the Christian presence in the Middle East, with its millennia-old roots, can endure and thrive in the face of modern pressures.

