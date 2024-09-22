Dubai: 12-Year-Old Artist Joins Seasoned Musicians To Turn Daily Metro Commutes Into Concerts

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 7:55 AM

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 8:06 AM

The Dubai Metro Festival is back, breathing life into the city's busy stations as a diverse group of artists transforms daily commutes into musical concerts.

Among many artists is 12-year-old Nahome Ruecker, a German artist who has lived his entire life in the UAE. Specialising in piano and drums, Nahome has spent the last six years perfecting his art. A student and star at the Dubai American Academy, Dubai Metro stations is now his new stage and audience-daily commuters.

For Nahome, performing at the festival is a dream come true. "It's incredible to perform for people who weren't expecting it. There's something special about surprising them with music as they head home or rush to work," said Ruecker. "The best part is watching people stop, listen, and enjoy; our music is bringing a moment of joy into their daily routines."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The festival began on September 21 and will continue until 27 at five Dubai Metro stations. Organised by Brand Dubai in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), metro users can expect to hear from different musicians representing a range of musical genres.

Ruecke and Abdo entertaining commuters

Ruecker has received a lot of support from the audience, which has been a source of pride and motivation. "The appreciation from the crowd is amazing. People come up to me and say how much they loved my performance. It makes me want to keep doing this and making them smile," said Ruecker.

Guided by a mentor

Ruecker's mentor and teacher, Patrick Abdo, a Lebanese expat and founder of The Music Path, is also performing during the festival. Over the next six days, Abdo will perform with Ruecker and 14 other students across five metro stations.

Abdo said, "Performing at the metro stations is a unique experience. We are playing for people from every walk of life who wouldn't necessarily come to a concert. And they're loving it. It's an honour to bring music to their daily journeys.

"Watching people pause in their commute to appreciate what we're doing is incredible. You get this instant connection, and that's what music is all about, creating moments that resonate with everyone, no matter where they are from or what they do," Abdo added.

Bringing ancient sounds to modern spaces

Meanwhile, Vala Rama, a Russian artist passionate about blending ancient music with modern sounds, is captivating commuters inside the metro trains. A self-taught musician, Rama plays over ten instruments and is mainly known for his mastery of the jaw harp, one of the oldest instruments in the world, originating in Asia thousands of years ago.

What sets Rama apart is his ability to play while on the move. Known on social media as Joymotion, he brings his unique style to life in spaces where people are constantly on the go. "Entertaining people in the metro is an amazing opportunity. I have entertained in many parts of the world before, but performing inside a moving train in Dubai was a dream, and now it's come true," Rama said.

Rama finds joy in Dubai's welcoming spirit. "The people here are so kind and polite. Everyone comes from different countries, but we all feel equal. That's why I love Dubai; there's a sense of unity, and being able to share my music in this environment is truly special," he added.

Rama

The Dubai Metro Music Festival brings together talents from across the globe, each contributing their unique sound and story. This festival has transformed metro rides into a journey of musical discovery. From the modern pulse of drumbeats to the ancient hum of the jaw harp, commuters are in for a week of unforgettable performances, connecting people through the universal language of music.

ALSO READ:

Free Dubai Metro music festival to return to 5 major stations from September 21

Look: Dubai Metro commuters dance to tunes inside trains, stations as music festival kicks off

UAE: Meet 14-year old pianist with autism who 'feels every musical note'