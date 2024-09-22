Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024: Schedule And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Formula 1 season has been full of excitement, and this weekend is no exception with the Singapore Grand Prix, the 18th round of the championship. On Sunday, September 22, the final race takes place at the Marina Bay Circuit.
The Formula 1 race will be broadcast on F1 TV, Formula 1's exclusive streaming platform. A subscription costs $5.19 per month or $39.99 per year for live coverage.
The rac will also be broadcast on band and Bandsports. It's possible to follow the events online through Bandplay.
Schedule for the 2024 F1 Singapore GP Final Race
The new round of the 2024 Formula 1 season will be broadcast exclusively by Band, both on free-to-air TV and on BandSports, a subscription TV channel, as well as being available on com and Bandplay websites.
Race - Sunday, September 22, at 9:00 AM; Where to watch: Band, Bandsports.
Drivers in F1 This Year
RBR: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly
McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo): Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
RB (formerly AlphaTauri): Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo
Upcoming Formula 1 Races and Their Dates
United States GP - Circuit of the Americas - 10/18 to 10/20 - 4:00 PM
Mexican GP - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - 10/27 to 10/27 - 5:00 PM
São Paulo GP - Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) - 11/01 to 11/03 - 2:00 PM
Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas Circuit - 11/21 to 11/23 - 3:00 AM
Qatar GP - Lusail International Circuit - 11/29 to 12/01 - 2:00 PM
Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina Circuit - 12/06 to 12/08 - 10:00 AM
