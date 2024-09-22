Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024: Schedule and Where to Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Formula 1 season has been full of excitement, and this weekend is no exception with the Singapore Grand Prix, the 18th round of the championship. On Sunday, September 22, the final race takes place at the Marina Bay Circuit.



The Formula 1 race will be broadcast on F1 TV, Formula 1's exclusive streaming platform. A subscription costs $5.19 per month or $39.99 per year for live coverage.



The rac will also be broadcast on and Bandsports. It's possible to follow the events through Bandplay.

Schedule for the 2024 F1 Singapore GP Final Race

Schedule for the 2024 F1 Singapore GP Final Race





Race - Sunday, September 22, at 9:00 AM; Where to watch: Band, Bandsports.







RBR: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez



Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz



Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell



Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly



McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri



Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo): Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou



Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll



Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

RB (formerly AlphaTauri): Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo







United States GP - Circuit of the Americas - 10/18 to 10/20 - 4:00 PM



Mexican GP - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - 10/27 to 10/27 - 5:00 PM



São Paulo GP - Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) - 11/01 to 11/03 - 2:00 PM



Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas Circuit - 11/21 to 11/23 - 3:00 AM



Qatar GP - Lusail International Circuit - 11/29 to 12/01 - 2:00 PM

Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina Circuit - 12/06 to 12/08 - 10:00 AM



