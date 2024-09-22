Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 71 Out Of 80 Strike Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces shot down 71 attack drones out of the 80 launched by the Russians overnight to attack Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight into September 22, 2024, the enemy attacked [Ukraine] with two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region and launched 80 Shahed strikes UAVs over Ukraine from Russia's Yeisk and Kursk," the post reads.

The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 71 attack UAVs were shot down, and six more drones disappeared from radar due to the work of electronic warfare," the Air Force said.

Ukraine's air defense units worked in the Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.