How Centuries Of Swiss Emigrants Left Their Mark On The US

Daring to start afresh on the other side of the Atlantic – emigration is part of the history of many families in Switzerland and the US.

Vera Leysinger (photo curation), Benjamin von Wyl (text)

Years ago, the freshly-arrived Swiss didn't just find a new life – often they found a new name. The Tschudi family became the Tshudy family, Gnägi morphed into Kornegay, and the Künzlis became the Kinsaws or Kinseys.

According to estimates, around 460,000 Swiss emigrated to the US between 1700 and 2000.

The very first Swiss-Americans

The first Swiss known to have travelled to what would later become the United States did not survive long in the New World. In 1564, Diebold von Erlach was an officer on a French colonial expedition to what is now Florida.