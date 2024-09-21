Pixelloid Studios Celebrates Emmy Win For Shogun Visual Effects

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Pixelloid Studios, a leading visual effects company in Hyderabad, India, has achieved a significant milestone with Disney's Shogun having won an Award for "Outstanding Special Visual Effects". Pixelloid completed over 2,800+ VFX shots for the show, with a team of 150 artists dedicated to bringing the world of feudal Japan to life. Shogun has bagged a record 18 Emmy awards, most for a show in a season.





Emmy Awards 2024: Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie for "Shogun"





The show's VFX Supervisor, Michael Cliett, had previously collaborated with Pixelloid on acclaimed Indian films such as Sri Rama Rajyam and Businessman in 2011. His longstanding relationship with the studio and deep understanding of its capabilities helped in collaborating on this complex project.



Raj Potula (Founder/VFX Studio Head) spoke highly of the collaboration.“Michael's creative vision and expertise have always inspired us to push the boundaries of what we can achieve. His leadership on Shogun challenged our team to innovate and deliver some of our best work yet.”





Nayeem Akthar (Founder/Executive Producer) reflected on the significance of the Emmy win.“Receiving this recognition is a proud moment for our entire team. It not only honors the hard work and dedication of our artists but also highlights the growing impact of Indian VFX talent on a global stage. Working with Michael again, after our previous projects, has been a wonderful experience.”





"Working with the Pixelloid team on Shogun was an incredible experience," said Michael Cliett, VFX Supervisor for the series . "Their dedication and attention to detail were outstanding, and they consistently delivered top-tier visual effects that elevated the storytelling. From the intricate set extensions to the seamless integration of complex VFX elements, Pixelloid's work was truly impressive."





Bala Shankar, (Founder/Director of Finance and Operations at Pixelloid) , also shared his excitement,

“This project was a significant achievement for us, both creatively and operationally, and we're thrilled to see our efforts recognized at such a prestigious level.”





Pixelloid's work on Shogun is a testament to its ability to deliver world-class visual effects for high-profile productions. This Emmy win not only celebrates their contribution to the series but also positions the studio as a formidable player in the international VFX industry.





Pixelloid

Pixelloid, an award-winning 3D animation and visual effects company based in Hyderabad, India, provides high-end VFX services for films, TV commercials, corporate films, and visualizations. Established in 2005, Pixelloid has grown to 150 creative professionals, equipped with cutting-edge technology and branches in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, as well as a liaison office in Vancouver (Canada). Accredited by the Trusted Partner Network for MPAA Compliance, Pixelloid has worked on over 100 projects, including international TV series like Disney's Shogun, American Born Chinese, and Warner Bros.' The 100, as well as major regional films like Kalki 2898 AD.





Shogun

Pixelloid's visual effects contributions spanned the entire spectrum of VFX artistry, showcasing their expertise in various domains. Their team handled everything from meticulous roto and paint work and intricate compositing shots, to creating complex 3D set extensions that seamlessly blended with live-action footage. Notably, they created stunning 3D set extensions for the iconic Osaka Castle, added dynamic arrows and fire elements to enhance a thrilling battle scene, and contributed numerous other effects to bring the epic narrative to life.