Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital To Commence Obstetrics And Gynecology Services Soon

Doha, Qatar: On Tuesday September 17, babies Aisha and Hamad became the first babies to be born at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital (AAH), one of Hamad Medical Corporation's newest and most advanced hospitals.

The births are part of a soft launch of obstetrics and gynecology services at the hospital which will fully open on September 27, Friday, as AAH continues its expansion of services.

Healthcare teams at AAH supported the successful births of the two babies, each named after the hospital of their birth. Baby Aisha was the first to be born at the hospital and her father, Abdelrahman Ahmad Azem, thanked healthcare teams for their professionalism and compassion.

“We are immensely grateful to all the staff at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital for the care they provided during this special moment in our lives. We are delighted to name our beautiful girl after the hospital of her birth.”

Shortly after the birth of baby Aisha, healthcare teams at AAH welcomed baby Hamad into the world.“We couldn't be happier with the quality of care we received throughout the birthing process at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital. The individual private labour rooms provided a welcoming and personalized environment to welcome Hamad into the world,” said Abdulaziz Said Al Marri, baby Hamad's father.

“From the moment we arrived we were treated with kindness. When learning of Aisha's birth and her naming after the hospital, we were delighted to choose the name Hamad to mark this proud moment in our lives.”

Several obstetrics and gynecology services will also transfer from Al Khor Hospital (AKH) to AAH on September 27. This relocation will allow obstetrics and gynecology services to combine with specialist departments, ensuring access to a wide range of medical interventions, advanced surgeries and specialists for immediate care whenever needed.

Dr. Ibrahim Fawzy, Medical Director explained that since opening in 2022, AAH has continued to expand its range of services.“The commencement of obstetrics and gynecology services at AAH follows the recent opening of male physiotherapy and pediatric emergency services at the hospital. AAH's state-of-the-art facilities and specialized medical expertise have improved access to high-quality care in the surrounding area and are delivering streamlined care for patients.”

“By relocating several obstetrics and gynecology services for the north of Qatar from Al Khor Hospital to Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, HMC is addressing the changing needs of the surrounding community,” added Dr Fawzy.

AAH, HMC's second largest hospital, is conveniently located in the Tenbek area between Al Khor and Lusail and connected via modern road networks. Obstetrics and gynecology patients will benefit from the hospital's high quality services including a dedicated obstetrics and gynecology emergency department, spacious single labor and delivery rooms each with an en-suite bathroom offering a warm and private environment for expectant mothers, an expansive Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to care for newborns with complex needs, minimizing the need for newborns to be transferred to Doha and various outpatient clinics to support pregnant mothers throughout their maternity journey and beyond.

Several gynecology outpatient clinics will remain at Al Khor to support the community and patients will be informed as to the location of their appointment.

Dr. Najah Al Janahi, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology leading the service at AAH and is also Head of obstetrics and gynecology at AKH added:“Our dedicated team at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital is committed to providing exceptional care to mothers, newborns and families, ensuring every patient receives the highest level of person-centered care in a compassionate and supportive environment. The whole team was delighted to welcome the first babies Aisha and Hamad and look forward to welcoming more patients and newborns requiring obstetrics and gynecology services to Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital.”

HMC's Ambulance Service will transfer women in labour in the north of Qatar to Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, instead of Al Khor Hospital. Women going into labour who self-present, should also attend Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital from this date.