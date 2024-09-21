Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih With Missiles: Three People Killed, Including Minor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people, including a minor, were killed, several people were in a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Oleksandr Vilkul, Chief of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The damage recovery operation is currently underway. At least two people were killed and three others injured, including children, as Russians attacked the city's residential area. There may still be people under the rubble," he wrote.

According to the city head, all emergency, communal and medical services are involved.

Soon, Vilkul specified that three people were killed in the strike – an elderly woman died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

Information about three casualties was confirmed on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak who added that a child was among them.

"Private residential buildings were damaged. More details will follow," the official added.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the enemy launched cruise missiles at Kryvyi Rih at night, as well as ballistics (according to tentative data).

As reported, explosions were heard in some districts of Zaporizhzhia region during the air raid overnight.