Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Stands Distinct From Industry Players With Buntanetap

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a clinical-stage drug company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, secured U.S. patent No. 12,042,482 covering methods for treating traumatic brain injury (“TBI”) and nerve injury with buntanetap, the company's lead drug candidate.“Buntanetap (formerly Posiphen) targets neurodegeneration by inhibiting the formation of multiple neurotoxic proteins such as amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP43; by inhibiting their translation, the drug improves synaptic transmission, axonal transport, reduces neuroinflammation, and prevents nerve cells from dying. Unlike monoclonal antibody therapies, buntanetap is an orally available small molecule that inhibits multiple neurotoxic proteins simultaneously, making it a promising solution for neurodegenerative diseases,” a recent article reads.“Annovis has a unique market position as the only company developing a drug that inhibits multiple neurotoxic proteins for both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, distinguishing it from other industry players. The company's commitment is evident in its approach to restoring brain function and improving patient outcomes, highlighting its dedication to pioneering effective therapies in this critical field.”

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

