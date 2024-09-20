Tirupati Laddu Row: Amul Denies Supplying Ghee To Tirumala Temple, Calls It 'Misinformation Campaign'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the controversy over adulteration of ghee in the Tirupati laddus, India's leading dairy brand, Amul, has issued a clarification on the of ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The cooperative society has stated that it has never supplied ghee to TTD.

“This is in reference to some social posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD,” Amul said in a statement released on X.





| Tirupati laddu row: Health Minister Nadda seeks full report, says 'action will...'

Amul also confirmed that its ghee is made from pure milk and passes all quality checks as per the norms.

“We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities which are ISO certified. Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies passes through stringent quality checks including adulteration detection as specified by FSSAI,” the statement said.





Lastly, the dairy brand called out the misinformation campaign against it.

"Amul Ghee is India's most trusted ghee brand for more than 50+ years and continues to be an integral part of Indian households.

This post is being issued to stop this misinformation campaign against Amul," it stated.





| What are 'beef tallow' and 'lard' found in Tirupati laddu? Row explained

On reports of alleged beef tallow, fish oil and lard found in Tirupati laddus, various posts on social media claimed that Amul was providing ghee to the temple. Social media users claimed that TTD changed the supplier of ghee from Nandini to Amul in the recent years.

| 'Every Hindu needs to wake up': BJP's Madhavi Latha on Tirupati laddu row

On September 18, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stated that the popular Tirupati laddus from TTD contains“beef tallow, fish oil” and other substandard ingredients as per lab reports of the samples sent for testing. The controversy has created outrage among devotees.

The lab report mentioned by the TDP mentions that the sample laddus have“lard" which is related to pig fat. The laddu samples were tested in a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory. The report was dated July 16.