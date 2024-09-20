Azerbaijan Army Holds Several Events On Occasion Of State Sovereignty Day
Date
9/20/2024 3:13:35 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Under the instructions of the Minister of Defense, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, on September 20, a series of events on the
occasion of the State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan
was held in the types of troops, army corps, formations and special
educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports,
citing the Defense Ministry.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for
the territorial integrity and independence of the Motherland, was
honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem was
performed.
During the events, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov's congratulations were conveyed to the personnel of
the Azerbaijan Army.
The speakers noted that since the early 90s, Armenia, inspired
by the support of foreign protectors, pursued an occupation policy
against our country, occupied 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan,
committed humanity crimes against our people, destroyed towns,
villages and ruined natural resources, as well as committed the
Khojaly genocide.
Another military aggression and provocations of the enemy were
suppressed during the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terror
operation on September 19, 2023, during which a historic victory
was gained, and Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation.
Today, the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan is waving
across the whole country.
As part of the events, the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army also
visited the graves of Shehids, laid flowers and honored their
memory.
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108697673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.