Azerbaijan Army Holds Several Events On Occasion Of State Sovereignty Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the instructions of the of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on September 20, a series of events on the occasion of the State Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in the types of troops, corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem was performed.

During the events, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov's congratulations were conveyed to the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The speakers noted that since the early 90s, Armenia, inspired by the support of foreign protectors, pursued an occupation policy against our country, occupied 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan, committed humanity crimes against our people, destroyed towns, villages and ruined natural resources, as well as committed the Khojaly genocide.

Another military aggression and provocations of the enemy were suppressed during the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terror operation on September 19, 2023, during which a historic victory was gained, and Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation. Today, the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan is waving across the whole country.

As part of the events, the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army also visited the graves of Shehids, laid flowers and honored their memory.