Zelensky: Ukraine's Victory Plan Depends On Quick Decisions By Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine's victory plan, which he will present to U.S. President Joe Biden, depends on quick decisions that need to be taken by partners from October through December this year.

The head of state said this at a joint press with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The plan is based on decisions that should take place from October through December, without delaying the process. That is our hope. In this case, we will consider the plan will work out," Zelensky said.

He noted that he would disclose the details of the plan during talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"As far as the victory plan is concerned, I would like to be a consistent person and discuss all its details, first and foremost, with the U.S. president, because most of the decisions from the plan depend on him. There are some points that depend on the goodwill and support of the United States. I really hope that he will support this plan," Zelensky said.

He also added that he was not familiar with President Biden's strategy for Ukraine.

"As for President Biden's strategy for Ukraine, I haven't seen it. If he shares [it with me], then [I will examine it] with pleasure," Zelensky said.

He noted that he would like to know the details of a peace plan from U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, which he had repeatedly mentioned.

"If we have a meeting with Donald Trump, I want to understand how he sees it," Zelensky said.

It was reported earlier that Zelensky would visit the United States next week to address the UN General Assembly and hold a series of meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th U.S. President Donald Trump.