IAEA: Drones Flying Close To Southern Ukrainian NPP For Three Nights
9/20/2024 3:13:22 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) experts present at the South Ukrainian nuclear power station reported that several drones were flying just a few kilometers from the plant during three nights throughout the week.
This is according to the information posted on the IAEA website , Ukrinform saw.
"The IAEA team at the South Ukraine NPP reported that several drones were flying at distances between 1.5 and 6 km from the plant on three separate nights over the past week. No damage to the plant or any casualties were reported," the statement reads.
he IAEA team was required to shelter on two of these nights, including late on Wednesday when drones and gunfire were heard.
The IAEA teams deployed at the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site reported that, despite the ongoing war, nuclear safety and security at the plants are maintained.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia conducts air attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure almost every night, primarily using Iranian Shahed-type drones.
