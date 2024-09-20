WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO PURCHASE LOCATIONS AND ASSETS OF TWO SUNNYWAY FOODS STORES IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUNBURY, Pa., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets today announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Sunnyway Foods, to purchase certain assets of Sunnyway's supermarkets located at

49 Warm Spring Rd in Chambersburg, PA and 212 N. Antrim Way in Greencastle, PA.



The Company expects that the transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Both locations will briefly close for conversion and then reopen as Weis Markets.

Weis Markets plans to interview the current associates of both stores who are interested in employment at Weis Markets. As part of the transition the stores will now open on Sundays for customer convenience.



"Sunnyway Foods, the Martin family and its associates are known for their service and dedication to their communities," said Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a company with a strong local focus, our goal is to build upon this strong foundation. We look forward to interviewing the associates of these stores for employment with our company."

"It's been my family's pleasure to serve the wonderful people of Franklin County for over 69 years. While this move is bittersweet for us, we are comforted knowing that we leave our customers in the capable hands of Weis Markets," said Dean Martin, Sunnyway's President & CEO.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets or Facebook/WeisMarkets .

SOURCE Weis Markets, Inc.

