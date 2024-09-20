D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Joins Chicago Quantum Exchange To Help Advance Quantum Science And Commercialization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The partnership is aimed at furthering quantum education and adoption efforts

D-Wave will engage with the Chicago Quantum Exchange (“CQE”) community on materials science research, quantum education, and the development of practical optimization use cases across multiple sectors D-Wave's technology, products and training are expected to play a role in the efforts to support and expand quantum commercialization in the Chicago region

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the first commercial provider of quantum computers, has joined the Chicago Quantum Exchange (“CQE”), a leading quantum research hub connecting academia, industry and national labs. The partnership aims to further quantum education and accelerate the development and commercialization of quantum technology, with a focus on practical applications of D-Wave's annealing quantum computing solutions ( ).

Founded in 1999, D-Wave is developing two types of superconducting quantum computers: annealing systems, currently at 5,000+-qubits, and gate-based systems. D-Wave offers cloud access to its annealing quantum computing systems as well as open-source software and support services for customers across...

The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom



