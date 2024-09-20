CDD Extinguishes Fire In Furniture Store In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- Teams of firefighters from the East Irbid Civil Defense Directorate extinguished a fire that started on Friday in the warehouse of a furniture store in the Irbid Governorate.The Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson clarified that the fire in the warehouse, which housed ready-made furniture and had an estimated area of 170 square meters in the Hashemi Street area.A woman who had been exposed to smoke from the fire experienced dyspnea. After administering the required first assistance, the ambulance crews took her to the Princess Basma Governmental Hospital for further care. Additionally, an investigation has been started.