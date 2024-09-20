How Veolia Manages Waste Streams To Optimize Resources

(MENAFN- 3BL) Whether you are a municipal government, agency, public or private business, identifying and acting on the opportunities at the intersections of waste, water and is how we can drive meaningful change.

Through our onsite services and total waste management offerings, we share our expertise at every level of the waste hierarchy – always aiming to help our customers reduce cost and increase sustainability.

Through "waste to product" services, we determine if your waste stream can be resold as an input material for another industrial process - without any additional processing.

There are many industrial waste streams that can be partially recycled to be used again as input materials. Through specialized recycling services , Veolia can extract valuable raw materials through each of these processes.

Certain waste streams that cannot be recycled are candidates for energy recovery solutions , a process that turns waste streams into fuel products. Through fuel blending and engineered fuels , qualified waste streams can be used to replace fossil fuels in cement kilns.

When no other options are available, waste should be disposed of safely and responsibly. Our incineration , stabilization and landfill services offer a stellar compliance record and the most advanced sustainability features.

Learn more here