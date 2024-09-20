Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Half-Secret Of Her ‘Jawas’ Chutney

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Genelia Deshmukh on Friday delighted her fans by sharing a special recipe for the traditional 'jawas' chutney.

The 'jawas' chutney is cherished in many Indian households for its rich nutritional value, particularly its high content of omega-three fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia, who has 14.3 million followers, shared a video, in which she can be heard saying:“I love Maharashtrian food. I mean look what I have made Jawas. I love making it because it's healthy, it's easy but I have a secret, which makes it the finest in the business. Waise my husband is OG Maharastrian but he also doesn't know. But he loves all my experiments.”

Decoding the recipe, Genelia added:“For this recipe we use flax seeds, garlic, salt and many more things, which I am not going to tell you, because you have to guess what is my secret in the finest jawas chutney.”

In the caption, she wrote:“My jawas chutney is the finest in the business. So fine that it passes through the sieve effortlessly. Any guesses on what's the secret behind it?”

On the personal front, Genelia is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot in February 2012, following Marathi traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony. They have two sons-- Riaan, and Rahyl.

The couple had made their acting debut with the 2003 romantic movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'.

Genelia then starred in Tamil movies like 'Boys', 'Sachein', 'Chennai Kadhal', 'Santosh Subramaniam', 'Uthamaputhiran', and 'Velayudham'. She has also featured in Telugu films-- 'Satyam', 'Samba', 'Sye', 'Naa Alludu', 'Bommarillu', 'Sasirekha Parinayam', and 'Orange'.

The 36-year-old has been a part of Hindi movies like 'Masti', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', 'Chance Pe Dance', 'Mister Mummy', and most recently 'Trial Period'.

She next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par', alongside Aamir Khan. The upcoming sports drama is directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao.

Genelia also has the Telugu movie 'Junior' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Riteish was last seen in the comedy horror film 'Kakuda', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under RSVP Movies. It stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

He also appeared in the crime thriller film 'Visfot' alongside Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza.

Riteish next has 'Raid 2', and 'Raja Shivaji' in the kitty.