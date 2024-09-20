OPPO Unveils Revolutionary AI Best Face Feature For Reno12 & Reno 12 Pro Via OTA Update

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: OPPO is excited to announce the launch of its latest AI tool, the AI Best Face, for the Reno12 and Reno12 PRO. This addition to the Unbeatable AI Phone Reno12 series enhances mobile photography with advanced GenAI capabilities, ensuring that every moment is captured perfectly.

This exciting new feature, which is available through an OTA (over-the-air) update, is designed specifically for face-front shooting scenarios, focusing on group photos. It intelligently detects closed-eye expressions, allowing users to seamlessly correct them using AIGV technology. No more throwaway shots due to unfortunate blinks! With the AI Best Face tool, capturing the perfect group photo is easier than ever, ensuring everyone looks their best.

The new AI Best Face tool for the Reno12 and Reno12 PRO revolutionizes group photography by recognizing up to 10 faces with the front camera and 20 faces with the rear camera. Designed for both front and rear shooting modes, this feature incorporates a dedicated group photo transient UI within the camera interface, ensuring that only photos taken in this mode can be edited later. Users can easily access the feature through the Album section, under Group Photo Editing, to utilize the AI Best Face tool. The editing process also includes a view on/off effect, allowing users to see the enhancements made, ensuring every group photo is flawless and memorable.

The Reno12 and Reno12 PRO combine stylish aesthetics with powerful performance, setting a new standard in mobile technology. With its all-round armor design and innovative features, OPPO continues to lead the way in enhancing user experience through cutting-edge AI.