Anupam Kher Pens Heartwarming Note For ‘Saaransh’ Director Mahesh Bhatt’S Birthday

Veteran Anupam Kher shared a note with a throwback picture on the joyous occasion of renowned director Mahesh Bhatt's 76th birthday.

On Friday, taking to his photo-sharing platform, Anupam who has 7.4 million followers on Instagram shared a throwback picture from his debut 'Saaransh' which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Anupam captioned the post as,“Happy Birthday #BhattSaab! Thank you for having faith in me 40years back. And giving me the extraordinary role of #BVPradhan in a film like #Saaransh. And as they say #RestIsHistory. May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. May your creative genius self continue to inspire all of us. Love and prayers always.” (with heart and hands emoji).

The picture shared by Anupam featured him with renowned actress Rohini Hattangadi and Mahesh Bhatt in the frame as they prepared for the shot.

'Saaransh' also featured Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The family-drama film was bankrolled by the late Tarachand Barjatya who was the founder of Rajshri Productions. The film's music was done by Ajit Verman and edited by renowned director David Dhawan.

In the upcoming years 'Saaransh' was acclaimed as a huge benchmark in Indian Cinema for its storyline with captive performances.

Kher made his iconic debut with the Mahesh Bhatt directorial and since then, the duo has been associated with many iconic films that include, 'Daddy', Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, 'Janam, 'Chaahat', 'Gumrah', 'Papa Kahte Hai and many others.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is once again going to take the director's chair as he will be directing the 'Hum' fame actors 543rd film titled, 'Tumko Meri Kasam'.

The upcoming film marks their collaboration after 28 years as they last worked together in the 1992 action-drama 'Maarg'.

'Tumko Meri Kasam' also features Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, and Ishwak Singh in lead roles. The film is based on the real-life story of Dr. Ajay Murdia who is the founder of the largest fertility chain Indira IVF.

The 'Karthikeya 2' is all set to feature in the political drama 'Emergency' which is helmed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is also gearing up for another film titled 'Vijay 69', helmed by Akshay Roy. The storyline of the upcoming film revolves around a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

