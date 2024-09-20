Santos Edges Closer To Top Spot With Narrow Victory Over Botafogo-SP

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a thrilling match on Thursday, Santos secured their third consecutive win in Brazil's Serie B. The team defeated Botafogo SP 1-0 in Ribeirão Preto, inching closer to the top of the league table.



Giuliano scored the lone goal of the match in the first half, propelling Santos to second place. The victory puts Santos just one point behind league leaders Novorizontino, with 49 points to their name.



Fábio Carille's squad now sits in a prime position for promotion. Meanwhile, Botafogo-SP remains in 14th place with 30 points, struggling to climb the ranks of the second division.



Santos faces a crucial test in their next match against table-toppers Novorizontino. The game, set for Monday at 9 PM local time, could determine the league's frontrunner.



The match began cautiously, with both teams feeling each other out. Santos soon took control, creating their first dangerous opportunity in the eighth minute through Guilherme's shot.







Despite dominating possession, Santos struggled to break through Botafogo-SP 's defense. The team's attacks were often thwarted by misplaced passes and a lack of movement from their forwards.



The deadlock was finally broken in the 39th minute. Giuliano capitalized on a defensive error, stealing the ball and slotting it past goalkeeper João Carlos.



Santos nearly doubled their lead early in the second half. Guilherme found the net, but his goal was disallowed for offside.



Botafogo-SP tried to respond with Douglas Baggio forcing a save from Gabriel Brazão. However, Santos managed the game well, maintaining their slim advantage until the final whistle.



This victory sets the stage for an exciting top-of-the-table clash between Santos and Novorizontino. As the Serie B season progresses, Santos continues to build momentum in their quest for promotion.

