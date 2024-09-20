Fidelis Care And The Centene Foundation Award $1.1 Million To The Jed Foundation To Protect The Mental Health Of New York's Youth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funding will help expand emotional well-being resources, educational workshops, and training programs for community-based organizations that foster communities of care statewide



NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care , a leading insurer providing quality, affordable coverage to New Yorkers, and the Centene Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation , announced today a $1.1 million grant to The Jed Foundation (JED) , a national nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents for teens and young adults.

The Fidelis Care team presents a $1.1 million grant to the Jed Foundation to expand programs for youth mental health services

Continue Reading

With this grant, JED will expand its current services, providing at least five youth-serving community-based organizations (CBOs) with consultation or strategic planning services, including expert guidance, educational workshops, and training programs, equipping young people with life skills and connecting them to mental health care when they are in distress.

"We are thrilled to support the vital work of The Jed Foundation with this grant," said Vincent Marchello, Chief Medical Officer at Fidelis Care. "At Fidelis Care, we recognize the importance of mental health services in creating healthier communities. This investment underscores our commitment to ensuring youth and adolescents have access to the critical support they need to thrive."

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), it is currently estimated that nearly one in five 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States experience a major depressive episode every year, and almost half of teens 13 to 17 say they would seek out professional help only as a last resort. In New York State, the need for enhanced mental health support for school-aged youth is critical: in 2021, 57% of New York 12- to 17-year-olds with depression had not received any care in the last year.

"JED is grateful to Fidelis Care and the Centene Foundation for their commitment to supporting the emotional well-being of New York youth and for providing the resources to help them thrive," said John MacPhee, JED Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership will allow us to bring JED's lifesaving work to community-based organizations across the state and help them build on their mental health safety nets and approaches, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of young people."

The inaugural group of CBOs includes Bottom Line , an organization that partners with degree-aspiring students from first-generation and low-income backgrounds as they get into and through college and launch mobilizing first careers; Hetrick-Martin Institute , which provides free, year-round programs and services for LGBTQIA+ youth and allies aged 13 to 24 in New York City; and Prep for Prep , which provides first-rate educational, leadership development and professional advancement opportunities for young people of color in New York City.

"Through decades of experience at Bottom Line, we have seen that the condition of a student's mental health plays a significant role in their overall journey to becoming a college graduate and professional," said Sheneita R. Graham, Director of Culturally Responsive Programming at Bottom Line. "Our role at Bottom Line is to build strong relationships that assist us in determining need and connecting students to resources that will help them thrive personally to persist academically. Partnering with The Jed Foundation grants us the opportunity to expertly assess our mental health policies, processes, and resources to ensure we provide our students with thoughtful, high-quality support."

"Hetrick-Martin Institute is pleased to be working with The Jed Foundation to improve our ability to recognize young people in distress and conduct suicide risk assessments," said Bridget Hughes, Chief Program Officer at Hetrick-Martin Institute.

"We are so grateful to The Jed Foundation for hosting two workshops for our incoming college freshmen as part of our annual College Transition Retreat," said Corey Rhoades, Director of Undergraduate Affairs at Prep for Prep. "The presenters shared their expertise and tailored the sessions in a way that was uniquely relevant and engaging for our students."

To learn more about ways to provide community-based organizations with consulting, evidence-based best practices, and data-driven guidance to protect youth mental health and prevent suicide, visit JED's website .

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a leading nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

Connect with JED:

Email

|

X |

Facebook |

Instagram |

YouTube |

LinkedIn |

Snapchat |

Pinterest | TikTok

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care

is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide,

Fidelis Care

believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at

linkedin/company/fidelis-care , Instagram at

@fideliscare ,

and on Facebook at

facebook/fideliscare . For more information, call

Fidelis Care

at

1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.

About The Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of

Centene Corporation

("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's purpose-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the

Centene Foundation's website .



Media Contacts

Justin Barbo

Director of Public Relations, The Jed Foundation

[email protected]

918-844-4611

Allie Abbate

Fidelis Care

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED