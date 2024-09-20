Moscow Islamic Institute To Offer Subject On Azerbaijani Multiculturalism
Date
9/20/2024 8:09:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The XVII International Theological Scientific-Educational
Conference "Readings Named After Galimjan Barudi" was held at the
Juma Mosque in Moscow, Azernews reports citing the
press service of the Baku International Multiculturalism
Center.
It was reported that a memorandum of cooperation was signed
between the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism and the
Moscow Islamic Institute during the conference.
The memorandum was signed by Ravan Hasanov, executive director
of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, and Damir
Mukhetdinov, the first deputy chairman of the Spiritual Department
of Muslims of the Russian Federation and rector of the Moscow
Islamic Institute.
According to the memorandum, the subject "Azerbaijani
Multiculturalism" will be taught at the Moscow Islamic Institute.
Additionally, joint projects on multiculturalism and religious
tolerance will be implemented by both parties. Jointly organized
seminars, conferences, and discussions will help participants of
the "Multiculturalism of Azerbaijan" course enhance their
understanding of contemporary religious and social issues. The
mutual exchange of experience will benefit both institutions.
Trainings will be organized for students selected from the
participants of the course. Furthermore, a visit to Azerbaijan will
be organized within the framework of the Center's International
Multiculturalism Summer and Winter Schools project, allowing
students to experience the multicultural environment in
Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that Ravan Hasanov, the executive director of
the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, is participating in
the 20th International Muslim Forum being held in Moscow from
September 20-22. Business meetings are planned within the Forum,
dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Spiritual Administration
of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the 40th anniversary of
the service of its head, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdi.
