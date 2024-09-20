Mod Authorized Delivery Of Unique All-Terrain Amphibious Vehicle“TAKHA” To AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the TAKHA all-terrain amphibious vehicle, which is capable of operating on any terrain, in the units of the of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense .

It is noted that the all-terrain amphibious vehicle was developed by Ukrainian engineers.“The machine is capable of operating on any terrain: swamps, floodplains, deep snow, and even when driving out of the water on ice. Due to its small size and the ability to turn around on the spot, the all-terrain vehicle effectively maneuvers in confined spaces,” the statement said.

“TAKHA also overcomes obstacles over 1 meter high, and the pressure on the surface created by its wide tires is less than the pressure of a human foot. This allows it to move on loose and unstable ground.

The vehicle can carry up to 1 ton of cargo or up to 10 passengers. The speed on land reaches 40 km/h, and on water - up to 6 km/h. The all-terrain vehicle has several fuel tanks and can run on a single refueling for more than two days.

The Ministry of Defens also reported that this vehicle is already being used at the front for evacuation, transportation of ammunition and food in difficult terrain conditions where other types of military equipment cannot cope.

Russian army loses 1,340 soldiers, two airsystems in Ukraine in past day

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 18, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and authorized the delivery of a Ukrainian-made pulse metal detector“Khortych”.

Photo: Ministry of Defense