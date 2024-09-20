Comintelli Awarded Government Contract For Market Intelligence Platform From Battelle/PNNL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are proud to expand into the U.S. public sector, and this contract marks an exciting milestone for Comintelli,” - Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Comintelli (publ), a leader in Market and Competitive Intelligence platforms, announces that it has been awarded a contract to provide its market intelligence to Battelle and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). This contract underscores Comintelli's continued growth in delivering advanced intelligence solutions to organizations at the forefront of scientific and technological innovation.

Battelle ( ), a global leader in applied research and technology, manages the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy. PNNL is renowned for its groundbreaking research in energy, environmental sustainability, and national security. Comintelli's platform will enhance this work by organizing and delivering relevant information to support more informed decision-making processes.

“We are proud to expand into the U.S. public sector, and this contract marks an exciting milestone for Comintelli,” said Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli.“We are also pleased to announce that Comintelli has obtained our ID from SAM, which is a key step for conducting further business with U.S. federal agencies. This aligns with the updated federal procurement requirements, positioning us well to support U.S. agencies with AI-driven tools for competitive intelligence and market research.”

For more information about Comintelli and its solutions, please contact:

Jesper Martell, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +46 8 6637 600

Web:



About Comintelli

Comintelli ( ) is a leading provider of software for Market and Competitive

intelligence. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a

subsidiary in the United States. The company is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market.

Comintelli's award-winning and AI-based platform Intelligence2day® enables companies to collect,

analyze, and take advantage of information about their business landscape (for example markets,

trends, customers and competitors). Intelligence2day® is used by various types of businesses and

organizations including the chemicals, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology and

manufacturing sectors. Examples of customers are international companies such as AkzoNobel,

Bayer, Dow Corteva, Ericsson, Essity, JD Irving, Owens Corning and Tetra Pak.

Jesper Ejdling

Comintelli

+46 70 622 98 31

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.