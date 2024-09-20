Leyla Aliyeva Participates In Tree-Planting Campaign In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva participated in a tree-planting campaign in the Narimanov district of Baku as part of the Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

Approximately 200 Eldar pines were planted, along with landscaping efforts across a designated 7-hectare area.