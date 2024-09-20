US Department Of Energy Selects Mitra Chem For $100 Million Award For Domestic Battery Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Michigan provides additional $25 million to fund Inflation Reduction Act-compliant electric vehicle battery production in state

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to bolster America's clean future, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of and Energy Chains and the state of Michigan's Competitiveness Fund have selected Mitra Chem, a leading innovator in battery materials, for up to $125 million in awards. This substantial funding, with additional funding anticipated from the state of Michigan, will support Mitra Chem to establish a cutting-edge battery material manufacturing facility in Muskegon, Michigan. The site will be the first mass production facility for lithium iron phosphate cathodes in North America, unlocking a domestic supply chain that strengthens U.S. national security and expands the domestic workforce.

Mitra Chem is launching the American Production of Lithium Iron Phosphate and Future Innovation (AmPLIFI) project as a linchpin to building a robust domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain that is cleaner, safer, faster, more affordable, and independent of China. The grant, aligned with the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act, marks a significant step towards establishing the United States as a global leader in battery manufacturing for EVs, energy storage systems (ESS), and defense applications.

Mitra Chem will partner with Sun Chemical, which brings 100 years of advanced particle engineering, expertise in manufacturing and production efficiency, existing regulatory permitting,

and extensive U.S. manufacturing infrastructure.

"This award selection represents a pivotal moment for the entire

U.S. battery industry," said Mitra Chem CEO Vivas Kumar. "By bringing advanced battery production to American soil we're securing our energy future and positioning the U.S. at the forefront of the global electric vehicle revolution. The support from the DOE and Michigan, and our collaboration with Sun Chemical, will accelerate Mitra's mission to revolutionize next generation battery production."

The Michigan-based facility will focus on developing and manufacturing next-generation materials for electric vehicles and battery storage. Mitra Chem will apply its state-of-the-art acceleration platform that leverages machine learning and automation to unlock high throughput development and materials testing at 10x the speed of current industry practices. This project is expected to create hundreds of high-skilled jobs in the region while significantly advancing the domestic clean energy sector.

"The partnership between Mitra Chem and Sun Chemical brings together expertise in advanced materials and large-scale chemical manufacturing," said Russell Schwartz, CTO of Sun Chemical. "By combining Mitra Chem's cutting-edge battery technology with a century of manufacturing experience, we're setting a new standard for innovation in cathode active materials for electrical storage. This project will demonstrate the power of American ingenuity and industrial might."

Beyond its economic impact, the project is expected to yield significant national security and environmental benefits. To date 100% of battery grade iron phosphate (FP) and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) is produced outside of the United States, with 99% coming from China. By localizing material production, the initiative aims to reduce US dependence on fragile global supply chains, alleviating an over reliance on global competitors.

By 2027, Mitra Chem aims to nearly double the U.S.'s LFP production capacity (15,000 tonnes of new LFP per year), with plans to double production again (30,000 tonnes per year) after that. As the facility scales up, it has the potential to supply batteries for millions of electric vehicles annually, marking a significant leap forward in America's clean energy capabilities.

About Mitra Chem:

Mitra Chem is a leading energy innovator building cleaner, more affordable, and safer commercial battery materials to serve as the bedrock for global decarbonization efforts. Mitra offers IRA-compliant lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP). With a state-of-the-art lab, Mitra utilizes an acceleration platform that combines proprietary technology with AI capabilities and automation to shorten the industry's standard lab-to-market time by 90%. Mitra's iron-based battery cathode materials avoid the significant environmental and geopolitical supply chain challenges associated with nickel and cobalt. Mitra is establishing scale-up and commercial partnerships in the EV, energy storage, and defense markets.

About DOE's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains:

MESC plays a critical and unique role in catalyzing investments in America's energy future to support the re-shoring, skilling, and scaling of U.S. manufacturing across energy supply chains. MESC serves as the frontline of clean energy deployment and accelerates America's transition to a resilient, equitable energy future through data-driven investments in manufacturing capacity and workforce development. Learn more at: or LinkedIn .

