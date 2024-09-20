Qatar Chamber Partakes In GCC Meeting In Sharjah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber's (QC) Chairman Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani presided over the Chamber's delegation participating in the 64th meeting of the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCC Chambers), which was held yesterday, at the headquarters of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, UAE.

The delegation included Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athaba, several board members, and the Acting General Manager.

The meeting addressed several key issues related to strengthening GCC economic cooperation, leveraging the various legislative measures and support provided by the wise leadership of GCC countries to the chambers of commerce. It also discussed promoting the Gulf private sector to enhance its contribution to the sustainable economic development process underway in the GCC nations.

The meeting's agenda included the approval of the previous meeting minutes, a follow-up on the recommendations from the 57th meeting of the Executive Leadership Committee, and updates on the construction of the Federation's new headquarters.

It also included the final financial accounts of the General Secretariat and a comparative report on revenues and expenses for the year 2023, and the outcomes of the consultative meeting with Their Excellencies the Ministers of Commerce and Industry of the GCC countries, and other topics.