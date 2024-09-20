Russians Strike At Farm In Kharkiv Region In Morning, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, on the morning of September 20, Russian shelled a in Shestakove village, Chuhuiv district, with multiple rocket launchers. Two people were injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, on September 20, at 08:00, two people were and hospitalized as a result of shelling from an MLRS at a farm in the village of Shestakove.

Yesterday, the shelling of Kupiansk-Vuzlove damaged windows in an apartment building and broke a gas pipe, the head of the regional state administration noted.

In Novoosynove village of Kupiansk district, cars, outbuildings and an educational institution were burning as a result of the shelling.

In Hrachivka village of Kupiansk district, two enemy UAVs hit a private household.

In the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, grass was burning because of the shelling.

According to Mr. Syniehubov, an 85-year-old man was injured in Vilcha, Chuhuiv district.

A 65-year-old man was injured in Kupiansk as a result of shelling.

According to Syniehubov, three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyne over the last day.

At night, in morning, Russians fired 25 times at border ofregion

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of attacks amounted to 13 over the day. Defense forces repelled Russian assaults near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of September 19, the Russian army shelled Vilch in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: Police of Kharkiv region , illustrative